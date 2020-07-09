Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction to begin next week on ND 1806 from Fort Rice to Fort Lincoln

Construction on ND 1806 from Fort Rice to Fort Lincoln will begin on Monday, July 13. The project will consist of milling and micro-surfacing the pavement.

During this phase of the project, motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone and plan accordingly for short delays of up to 15 minutes. 

During this phase of construction:

  • Speed limit reduced to 45 mph
  • Flaggers will be present
  • Pilot cars will be present
  • Oil may be present on the roadway

This project is expected to be complete in mid-August.

