Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,906 in the last 365 days.

Collis for Congress Campaign Files FEC Report

The Collis for Congress campaign filed its July quarterly FEC Report with Total Receipts of over $750,000 and cash available for the primary of over $441,000.

Our campaign is well-positioned to win the primary election by defeating former Sen. Michelle Fischbach, a 22-year career politician.”
— Dr. Noel Collis
HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collis for Congress campaign filed its July quarterly FEC Report today ahead of the reporting deadline. The report showed the campaign had Total Receipts of over $750,000 and cash available for the primary election of over $441,000.

“We currently have the funds to execute all of our political programs and will spend whatever it takes to win our primary bid on August 11th. Our campaign is well-positioned to win the primary election by defeating former Sen. Michelle Fischbach, a 22-year career politician,” said Dr. Collis.

“Our financial resources are allowing our campaign to fully utilize every channel of communication possible (TV, Radio, Direct Mail, Social Media, etc.) to communicate with Republican Primary voters about the important issues in this race. We are laying the groundwork necessary to defeat Collin Peterson in November,” said Dr. Collis.

Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner who is running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.

Paid for by Dr. Noel Collis for Congress

Carolyn Borgen
Collis for Congress
+1 320-980-4129
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Collis for Congress Campaign Files FEC Report

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.