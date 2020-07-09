Collis for Congress Campaign Files FEC Report
The Collis for Congress campaign filed its July quarterly FEC Report with Total Receipts of over $750,000 and cash available for the primary of over $441,000.
Our campaign is well-positioned to win the primary election by defeating former Sen. Michelle Fischbach, a 22-year career politician.”HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collis for Congress campaign filed its July quarterly FEC Report today ahead of the reporting deadline. The report showed the campaign had Total Receipts of over $750,000 and cash available for the primary election of over $441,000.
“We currently have the funds to execute all of our political programs and will spend whatever it takes to win our primary bid on August 11th. Our campaign is well-positioned to win the primary election by defeating former Sen. Michelle Fischbach, a 22-year career politician,” said Dr. Collis.
“Our financial resources are allowing our campaign to fully utilize every channel of communication possible (TV, Radio, Direct Mail, Social Media, etc.) to communicate with Republican Primary voters about the important issues in this race. We are laying the groundwork necessary to defeat Collin Peterson in November,” said Dr. Collis.
Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner who is running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.
