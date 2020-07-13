Ken Rich Joins Business Journal Leadership Trust
Very excited to be asked to join the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust and I'm especially flattered to be a founding member of the Operations Leaders portion of this group,”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Rich invited to join St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the St. Louis Area.
— Ken Rich
Rich is the Chief Operating Officer of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. and has been invited to join St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust; an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the St. Louis area.
Ken was chosen for membership by the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Ken has a demonstrated track record of working in the publishing and financial services industries.
“St. Louis’ thriving business community is powered by leaders like Ken,” said Robert Bobroff, publisher of St. Louis Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influence-rs come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”
As an invited member, Ken will contribute articles to the St. Louis Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Ken will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the St. Louis Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.
“I am very excited to be asked to join the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust and I am especially flattered to be a founding member of the Operations Leaders portion of this group,” said Ken Rich. “This is a great opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs in my community and to network with other operations leaders around the country.
The St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Ken to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the St. Louis business community and beyond.
About Business Journals Leadership Trust
St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on www.BizJournals.com , business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.
About Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.
