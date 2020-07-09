Route 2114 McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Line Painting Operations Continue Today in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge (Route 2114) and associated ramps in the cities of McKeesport and Duquesne, Allegheny County, will continue today, Thursday, July 9 weather permitting.

Slow moving line painting operations will occur on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge over the Monongahela River through 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Additionally, ramps on the McKeesport side of the bridge will be painted. PennDOT crews conduct line painting operations.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Lines need repainting each year because of normal wear, tear, and weather. Winter maintenance activities such as plowing, spreading anti-skid materials, and studded tires are very abrasive to paint lines and can cause fading. Normal weathering caused by snow, rain, and ice also contribute to line reflectivity reduction.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

