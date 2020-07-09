Key Topics Announced for the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
SMi Reports: The most crucial topics within the Military Airlift and AAR community will be discussed at this year’s conference in Seville, Spain, this DecemberSEVILLE, SEVILLE, SPAIN, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring an international line-up of expert speakers, this year's Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place on 1st-2nd December 2020 in Seville, Spain, will provide a comprehensive overview of strategic and tactical airlift capability in the region, as well as offer the opportunity for allied programme managers to network with leading OEMs and systems integrators.
For those interested in attending, there is an early bird discount of £300 expiring on Wednesday 30th September 2020. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2
Key topics and their respective presentations:
WESTERN EUROPEAN UPDATES
• Generating and Sustaining Capability Through No.2 groups Air Mobility Element.
Presented by Group Captain Doz James, Deputy Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force
• Air mobility at the centre of air power: moving ground forces across theatres of operation to respond to security and humanitarian challenges
Presented by Brigadier General Olivier Fabre, Commander, Air Mobility Command, French Air Force
• MRTT Unit Update
Presented by Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Royal Netherlands Air Force
• World Food Programme: Airlifting to Save Lives
Presented by Mr Philippe Martou, Chief Preparedness - OSEP, World Food Programme
AIR-TO-AIR REFUELLING
• Building Energy Reliability and Resilience to Support the Air Force Mission
Presented by Mr James Olden, Chief of Current Operations for Aviation Energy Policy, US Air Force
AIRLIFT TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RESPONSES
• Management of the Emergency COVID-19 in Italy
Presented by Colonel Luca Tonello, Joint Coordination Cell Chief, Emergency Covid 19 - Technical board at the Civil Protection Department - Airlift support, Italian Air Force
• 38 group Overview – Key Perspectives
Presented by Group Captain Phil Arnold, Senior Staff Offi cer, HQ 38 Group, Royal Air Force
POOLING AND SHARING
• MCCE: Providing Strategic Depth to European Operations
Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Jakob Valstad, Chief, Operations, MCCE
• European Air Transport Command: Key Perspectives
Presented by Confirmed Representative, Name to be Announced, European Air Transport Command
• Providing Lean Airlift Capability: The Heavy Airlift Wing
Presented by Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing
AIRLIFT TACTICS AND TRAINING
• ETAC: Driving Cooperation Through Advanced Airlifting Training
Presented by Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre
• Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Centre
Presented by Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air Force
In addition, the programme will include industry insights from key commercial partners across the domain including Mitiga Solutions, Leonardo, TLD, and more to be confirmed.
The newly released event brochure is now available on the website at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
1st-2nd December 2020
Seville, Spain
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
-------END--------
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Trizsa
SMi Group
+44 20 7827 6086
email us here