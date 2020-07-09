St. Johnsbury Barracks - Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 20A403226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: July 1, 2020 at approximately 0033 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Barnet Rd, Barnet
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Casey Crooks
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 1, 2020 at approximately 0033 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on West Barnet Rd in
Barnet. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta on
it's roof with moderate front end damage. No one was with the vehicle upon
Trooper arrival.
The area was checked for the occupant(s), but no one was located. While on
scene, Troopers discovered that the vehicle struck a road sign, causing property
damage, and the vehicle was left unattended in the westbound travel lane, which obstructed vehicular traffic.
On July 8, Troopers made contact with the operator of the vehicle, Casey Crooks
(31). Crooks was cited into Caledonia Criminal Court to appear on October 26,
2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident
and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 26, 2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
