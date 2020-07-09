Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks - Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 20A403226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                       

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: July 1, 2020 at approximately 0033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Barnet Rd, Barnet

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Casey Crooks                                       

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 1, 2020 at approximately 0033 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on West Barnet Rd in

Barnet. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta on

it's roof with moderate front end damage. No one was with the vehicle upon

Trooper arrival.

 

The area was checked for the occupant(s), but no one was located. While on

scene, Troopers discovered that the vehicle struck a road sign, causing property

damage, and the vehicle was left unattended in the westbound travel lane, which obstructed vehicular traffic.

 

On July 8, Troopers made contact with the operator of the vehicle, Casey Crooks

(31). Crooks was cited into Caledonia Criminal Court to appear on October 26,

2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident

and Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   October 26, 2020 at 0800 hours         

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL:   N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury Barracks - Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct

