Creating water out of thin air with sunlight: WaterGen and Ignite Power sign a strategic collaboration agreement

WaterGen and Ignite Power signed an MoU to provide remote communities in sub-Saharan Africa with clean water in an affordable, sustainable manner

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaterGen and Ignite Power are happy to announce a strategic collaboration agreement with Ignite Power, aiming to provide the most remote communities in sub-Saharan Africa with clean water in the most affordable, clean, and sustainable manner. Under the agreement, the companies will distribute the technology developed by WaterGen and power it with solar energy, allowing for timely deployment, everywhere.

As of today, over 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa live with no access to clean, safe drinking water, leading to severe health issues and preventing economic development. It is estimated that over 80% of diseases in developing countries are caused by water-related issues, and 1 of 5 deaths under the age of 5 could have been prevented by access to clean water. In addition, in 2 out of 3 homes with no access to water, water supply is the sole responsibility of women and girls, drastically affecting gender inequality. According to the UN, over 40 billion hours are spent each year in sub-Saharan Africa collecting and transporting water.

The current partnership agreement aims to disrupt this reality. By providing access to WaterGen’s advanced technology to last-mile communities throughout Africa, powering it with solar power, and utilizing PAYGO model (enabling payment over time for the system and service), the project’s objective is to remove the main barrier of access to water today (an upfront, high cost), and provide communities with affordable, sustainable access to clean water for the first time.

WaterGen’s patented technology creates high-quality drinking water out of the air, using the revolutionary GENius heat-exchange technology, turning air into pure drinking water efficiently and economically. With a unique design and non-conductive structure, GENius is the world’s most energy-efficient heat exchange module of its kind; It produces up to five times more water per kilowatt than any other technology on the market. Utilizing Ignite’s vast operations in the region, deep understanding of last-mile communities, and technical know-how, the collaboration allows for wide-range deployment throughout the SSA region.

