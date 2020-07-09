M-25 resurfacing and traffic signal relocation in Sebewaing starts July 13

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Huron

HIGHWAY: M-25

CLOSEST CITY: Sebewaing

ESTIMATED START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $173,000 in resurfacing and signal relocation on M-25 at Sebewaing Road/Bay Street. Work includes curb and gutter, sign improvements, and sidewalk and ramp improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Drivers should expect shoulder closures on M-25, with the right-turn lane closed at Sebewaing Road/Bay Street. Sidewalk closures are also expected.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve safety and operations at the intersection and extend the life of the roadway.