M-25 resurfacing and traffic signal relocation in Sebewaing starts July 13

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Huron

HIGHWAY:                                    M-25

CLOSEST CITY:                  Sebewaing

ESTIMATED START DATE:             Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       August 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $173,000 in resurfacing and signal relocation on M-25 at Sebewaing Road/Bay Street. Work includes curb and gutter, sign improvements, and sidewalk and ramp improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Drivers should expect shoulder closures on M-25, with the right-turn lane closed at Sebewaing Road/Bay Street. Sidewalk closures are also expected.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve safety and operations at the intersection and extend the life of the roadway.

