M-25 resurfacing north of Sebewaing starts July 13
COUNTY: Huron
HIGHWAY: M-25
CLOSEST CITIES: Sebewaing Bay Port
ESTIMATED START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1 million to resurface more than 4 miles of M-25 from Stein Road to Pigeon Road in Huron County. Work includes joint repairs and pavement markings.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators during daytime working hours. Lane restrictions will be removed overnight.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the road surface and extend the life of the roadway.