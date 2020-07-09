M-25 resurfacing north of Sebewaing starts July 13

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Huron

HIGHWAY: M-25

CLOSEST CITIES: Sebewaing Bay Port

ESTIMATED START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1 million to resurface more than 4 miles of M-25 from Stein Road to Pigeon Road in Huron County. Work includes joint repairs and pavement markings.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators during daytime working hours. Lane restrictions will be removed overnight.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the road surface and extend the life of the roadway.