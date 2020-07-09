Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-25 resurfacing north of Sebewaing starts July 13

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Huron

HIGHWAY:                                    M-25

CLOSEST CITIES:                  Sebewaing Bay Port

ESTIMATED START DATE:             Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       August 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1 million to resurface more than 4 miles of M-25 from Stein Road to Pigeon Road in Huron County. Work includes joint repairs and pavement markings.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators during daytime working hours. Lane restrictions will be removed overnight.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the road surface and extend the life of the roadway. 

