Crack treatment starts Monday in Coldwater, Battle Creek and Springfield

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTIES: Branch and Calhoun

HIGHWAYS: I-69 Business Loop (BL), M-89 and M-66

CLOSEST CITIES: Coldwater, Springfield and Battle Creek

START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be crack sealing 12.5 miles of three state trunklines: M-66 from Glenn Cross Road to D Drive South in Battle Creek (July 13-19), M-89 from Augusta Drive to Washington Avenue in Springfield (July 20-Aug. 9), and I-69 BL from I-69 to US-12 in Coldwater (Aug. 10-28).

SAFETY BENEFITS: Sealing surface cracks in the pavement prolongs the life of the roadway and slows deterioration of the road surface.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be daytime single-lane closures.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.