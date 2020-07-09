Crack treatment starts Monday in Coldwater, Battle Creek and Springfield
COUNTIES: Branch and Calhoun
HIGHWAYS: I-69 Business Loop (BL), M-89 and M-66
CLOSEST CITIES: Coldwater, Springfield and Battle Creek
START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be crack sealing 12.5 miles of three state trunklines: M-66 from Glenn Cross Road to D Drive South in Battle Creek (July 13-19), M-89 from Augusta Drive to Washington Avenue in Springfield (July 20-Aug. 9), and I-69 BL from I-69 to US-12 in Coldwater (Aug. 10-28).
SAFETY BENEFITS: Sealing surface cracks in the pavement prolongs the life of the roadway and slows deterioration of the road surface.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be daytime single-lane closures.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.