Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,891 in the last 365 days.

Crack treatment starts Monday in Coldwater, Battle Creek and Springfield

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Branch and Calhoun

HIGHWAYS: I-69 Business Loop (BL), M-89 and M-66

CLOSEST CITIES: Coldwater, Springfield and Battle Creek

START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be crack sealing 12.5 miles of three state trunklines: M-66 from Glenn Cross Road to D Drive South in Battle Creek (July 13-19), M-89 from Augusta Drive to Washington Avenue in Springfield (July 20-Aug. 9), and I-69 BL from I-69 to US-12 in Coldwater (Aug. 10-28).

SAFETY BENEFITS: Sealing surface cracks in the pavement prolongs the life of the roadway and slows deterioration of the road surface.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be daytime single-lane closures.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

You just read:

Crack treatment starts Monday in Coldwater, Battle Creek and Springfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.