Mt. Elliot Street overpass demolition requires closing I-94 this weekend in Detroit

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Mt. Elliot Street overpass above I-94. - Demolition work requires closing I-94 between I-75 and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) starting Friday night. - All lanes on I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 13.

July 8, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be demolishing the Mt. Elliot Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing both directions of I-94, between I-75 and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) starting at 8 p.m. Friday, July 10. All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 13.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3, the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound M-3 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from I-96 to Van Dyke Avenue and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

All work on this $20.5 million investment is scheduled to be completed in spring 2021. The new Mt. Elliot Street bridge will replace the current structure built in 1955.       

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit

