Department of Revenue to automatically renew Permanent Disabled Placards for eligible individuals due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue announced today that starting July 31 it is automatically renewing and mailing Permanent Disabled Placards for eligible individuals due to COVID-19. To be eligible, a person must already have a Permanent Disabled Placard on file with the Department and their placard must be up for renewal in 2020. First-time recipients of a placard must still apply in-person at a license office.

“As part of the Department of Revenue’s ongoing efforts to prioritize the health and safety of Missourians, we are automatically renewing Permanent Disabled Placards for approximately 208,000 customers,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “Taking this step means these individuals won’t need to visit their local license office to renew their expiring placard. It will also reduce some of the overall foot traffic at license offices throughout the state at a time when social distancing remains critically important to our ongoing recovery.”

Beginning July 31, the 2024 Disabled Person Placards will be mailed directly to individuals with a 2020 Disabled Person Placard on file with the Department. The 2024 placard replaces the 2020 placard and can be used immediately; however, the Department stresses that the current 2020 placard is still valid through Sept. 30, 2020.

“Throughout COVID-19, our state agencies have never stopped looking for opportunities to serve Missourians in a way that encourages social distancing,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The decision to automatically renew Permanent Disabled Placards for eligible individuals is just one of many examples of how state government continues adapting to meet Missourians’ needs during the recovery process.”

A Permanent Disabled Placard is a removable windshield placard that is to be hung from the rearview mirror of a parked vehicle in order to park in disabled parking spaces. Any physically disabled person, parent or guardian of a physically disabled person, or a not-for-profit group or organization that transports more than one physically disabled person qualifies for a Permanent Disabled Placard. A licensed physician, chiropractor, podiatrist, physician’s assistant, advanced practice registered nurse, physical therapist or optometrist must certify a person is permanently “physically” disabled as defined by Missouri law under 301.142.1 RSMo .

For more information about Disabled Placards, visit the Department’s website at dor.mo.gov/motorv/placards/ .

