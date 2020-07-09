Rultand Barracks/Agg. Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402435
TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 3, 2020 at 2123 hours
LOCATION: Stage Road in the Town of Benson,VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Daniel R. Dean Jr.
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT
VICTIM: Jordan Clark (DOB:05/30/2000)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 7, 2020, at approximately 1950 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported weapons offense on Stage Road in the Town of Benson. Through investigation it was determined that Daniel R. Dean Jr. was armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use it on another person . He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing Dean Jr. was released with conditions and a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 8 July, 2020 at 1230