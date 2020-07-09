FW: TRAFFIC ALERT

Traffic is flowing now.

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB is experiencing delays in the area of MM 93 due to a car fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.