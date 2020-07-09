Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,892 in the last 365 days.

SR 309North is Closed in Luzerne County

Dunmore – SR 309 North is closed from the intersection of Main Rd in Kingston Twp. to Main St in Dallas, Luzerne County due to a tractor trailer pulling down utilities in the area.  Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling the area. 

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

 

 

You just read:

SR 309North is Closed in Luzerne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.