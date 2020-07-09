SR 309North is Closed in Luzerne County

Dunmore – SR 309 North is closed from the intersection of Main Rd in Kingston Twp. to Main St in Dallas, Luzerne County due to a tractor trailer pulling down utilities in the area. Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling the area.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.