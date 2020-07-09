Stories of exploration and desert survival at the caverns

Recreation News - Region 3

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a weekend of free programs in the park’s campground amphitheater July 17 and 18, at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 17, at 8 p.m. learn about “Exploration – The Broken Astrolabe” with Lyndel Meikle. The first Europeans to explore parts of Montana were not Lewis and Clark. If it weren’t for a broken astrolabe, we might all be speaking French today. Join retired National Park Ranger Lyndel Meikle to learn about the explorations of the Verendrye's and form your own conclusions about the dubious veracity of claiming “first” in history.

This is the ninth presentation in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speaker Series, which will continue each Friday at 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

Lyndel Meikle spent 43 years in national parks—at Yosemite, Alcatraz, Fort Point and Grant-Kohrs Ranch, but it was her assignment at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia which taught her the importance of "probable cause," in historic research.

What: “Exploration – The Broken Astrolabe” with Lyndel Meikle

When: Friday, July 17, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Campground Amphitheater

On Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m. learn what it takes for plants and animals—including humans—to survive and thrive in a deserty environment like the one around the park. This ranger talk will be held in the campground amphitheater.

What: Ranger Talk: Desert Survival

When: Saturday, July 18, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Campground Amphitheater

COVID-19: Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call (406) 287-3541.

If you go: Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, 25 Lewis & Clark Caverns Rd, Whitehall, MT

http://stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns/

From the exit 274 on I-90, we are 13 miles south on Highway 287 and 5 miles west on MT 2.

From the Cardwell exit 256 on I-90 we are 7 miles east along MT 2.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park features one of the most decorative limestone caverns in the Northwest filled with spectacular stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and helictites. The park also features camping, trails to hike or bike, a state-of-the-art visitor center, interpretive displays, a gift shop, food and beverage concessions, amphitheater, and interpretive events presented during the summer months.

Visit Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) and enjoy camping, hiking, fishing, swimming, boating and more and discover some of the greatest natural and cultural treasures on earth.

Contact: Julia Smit (406) 287-3541