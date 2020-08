Deed and Record Now E-Records Deeds and Affidavits in San Diego County, California

Examples of change of owners by deed are; remove a spouse due to a divorce, add a spouse, transfers into or out of a Living Trust and transfers into and out of business entities.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deed and Record now e-records documents for real property located in San Diego County . Documents e-recorded are deeds and ‘affidavits of death.’ Exchanges of documents between Deed and Record and its clients are by email and mail. An office visit is not necessary and can be avoided.Deed and Record prepares the affidavit or deed and emails it to the client. Client signs the document. Client’s signature requires a notary’s seal or stamp. Client then mails the original document back to Deed and Record.Upon receipt of the document, Deed and Record submits the document online to the recorder’s office of San Diego County. The recorder reviews, records and returns the document to Deed and Record electronically. Deed and Record returns by mail the recorded document to client.Deed and Record prepares and records deeds to change owners of real property. Examples of change of owners by deed are; remove a spouse due to a divorce, add a spouse, transfers into or out of a Living Trust and transfers into and out of business entities.Deed and Record prepares and records affidavits of death for joint tenant owners and trusts. An ‘affidavit of death of joint tenant’ recognizes the death of a joint tenant owner and the identity of the surviving owner. An ‘affidavit of death of trustee’ recognizes the death of a trustee and the identity of the successor trustee.Deed and Record is now an authorized submitter to e-record deeds and ‘affidavits of death’ in San Diego County, California. Exchanges of documents between Deed and Record and its clients are by email and mail. In California, affidavits and deeds change owners of real property.This press release is from Mark W. Bidwell, an attorney licensed California. Office is located at 4952 Warner Avenue, Suite 235. Huntington Beach, California 92649. Phone is 714-846-2888.