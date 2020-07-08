Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,894 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT awards $2 million in Transportation Alternatives funding

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Director Bill Panos announced today the award $2,018,090 of Transportation Alternatives (TA) funding for transportation improvement projects across the state.

The TA grants are made possible through a federally funded program and is administered by the NDDOT.

“This program plays a key role in increasing safety and promoting healthy lifestyles through active transportation alternatives, which make North Dakota a better place to live and work,” said Panos.

The NDDOT awards projects each year in local communities to encourage active modes of transportation. These projects include pedestrian and bicycle facilities, Safe Routes to School projects, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation projects.

Urban projects include:

  • Minot – Edison Elementary School Safe Routes to School – $290,000
  • Mandan – Old Red Trail Phase 2 – $168,237
  • Bismarck – Bismarck Public Schools Safety Improvement – $27,516
  • West Fargo – Drain 45 Multi-Use Path Phase 2 – $290,000
  • Williston – River and Park Accessibility Trail Connections – $74,860

Rural projects include:

  • Horace/Cass County – County Road 17 Shared Use Path – $186,260
  • Watford City/McKenzie County – 2nd Avenue SW Multi-Use Path – $200,000
  • Milnor/Sargent County – Safe Walk to School – $200,000
  • Linton/Emmons County – ADA Ramps & Sidewalk Corridor – $182,129
  • Beach/Golden Valley County – 3rd Street SW Multi-Use Trail – $200,000
  • Crosby/Divide County – Multi-Use Path – $199,088

For more information on NDDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program, please visit https://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/localgov/TA.htm#ta.

You just read:

NDDOT awards $2 million in Transportation Alternatives funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.