NDDOT awards $2 million in Transportation Alternatives funding
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Director Bill Panos announced today the award $2,018,090 of Transportation Alternatives (TA) funding for transportation improvement projects across the state.
The TA grants are made possible through a federally funded program and is administered by the NDDOT.
“This program plays a key role in increasing safety and promoting healthy lifestyles through active transportation alternatives, which make North Dakota a better place to live and work,” said Panos.
The NDDOT awards projects each year in local communities to encourage active modes of transportation. These projects include pedestrian and bicycle facilities, Safe Routes to School projects, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation projects.
Urban projects include:
- Minot – Edison Elementary School Safe Routes to School – $290,000
- Mandan – Old Red Trail Phase 2 – $168,237
- Bismarck – Bismarck Public Schools Safety Improvement – $27,516
- West Fargo – Drain 45 Multi-Use Path Phase 2 – $290,000
- Williston – River and Park Accessibility Trail Connections – $74,860
Rural projects include:
- Horace/Cass County – County Road 17 Shared Use Path – $186,260
- Watford City/McKenzie County – 2nd Avenue SW Multi-Use Path – $200,000
- Milnor/Sargent County – Safe Walk to School – $200,000
- Linton/Emmons County – ADA Ramps & Sidewalk Corridor – $182,129
- Beach/Golden Valley County – 3rd Street SW Multi-Use Trail – $200,000
- Crosby/Divide County – Multi-Use Path – $199,088
For more information on NDDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program, please visit https://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/localgov/TA.htm#ta.