NDDOT awards $2 million in Transportation Alternatives funding

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Director Bill Panos announced today the award $2,018,090 of Transportation Alternatives (TA) funding for transportation improvement projects across the state.

The TA grants are made possible through a federally funded program and is administered by the NDDOT.

“This program plays a key role in increasing safety and promoting healthy lifestyles through active transportation alternatives, which make North Dakota a better place to live and work,” said Panos.

The NDDOT awards projects each year in local communities to encourage active modes of transportation. These projects include pedestrian and bicycle facilities, Safe Routes to School projects, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation projects.

Urban projects include:

Minot – Edison Elementary School Safe Routes to School – $290,000

Mandan – Old Red Trail Phase 2 – $168,237

Bismarck – Bismarck Public Schools Safety Improvement – $27,516

West Fargo – Drain 45 Multi-Use Path Phase 2 – $290,000

Williston – River and Park Accessibility Trail Connections – $74,860

Rural projects include:

Horace/Cass County – County Road 17 Shared Use Path – $186,260

Watford City/McKenzie County – 2nd Avenue SW Multi-Use Path – $200,000

Milnor/Sargent County – Safe Walk to School – $200,000

Linton/Emmons County – ADA Ramps & Sidewalk Corridor – $182,129

Beach/Golden Valley County – 3rd Street SW Multi-Use Trail – $200,000

Crosby/Divide County – Multi-Use Path – $199,088

For more information on NDDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program, please visit https://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/localgov/TA.htm#ta.