ShowStoppers® TV features tech for Virtual Office from HyperX, Polaroid & Voosh in conference broadcast to journalists

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV, http://www.showstoppers.com, featured three companies with tech and tools for the Virtual Office – connecting HyperX, Polaroid and Voosh Technologies with technology and business journalists around the globe.

The broadcast episodes are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world -- creating the first series of showcase events on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage.

More than 200 journalists from 30 countries registered in advance to attend the one-hour broadcast, organized as a virtual press conference. Each company presented for ten minutes, with questions moderated by John Quain, a regular contributor to The New York Times for more than two decades and the editor-in-chief of http://www.OntheRoadtoAutonomy.com. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone, Esquire, and Entertainment Weekly. Quain is also the Tech Guru for WTVN and contributing editor at Tom's Guide. At the end of the broadcast, each company was provided a private virtual meeting room to continue the conversation with specific questions from journalists.

HyperX, a division of Kingston Technology Inc., http://www.hyperxgaming.com, reviewed its “current gaming product lineup, including gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads -- with focus on our latest launched products in the Cloud Stinger gaming headset lineup," said Mark Tekunof, corporate PR manager.

Polaroid, http://www.polaroid.com, demonstrated the Polaroid PlaySmart 3D Printer and Polaroid Play 3D Pen. The Polaroid PlaySmart 3D Printer is an affordable, lightweight, compact 3D printer, elegantly designed to fit perfectly into any home. Print your own scale modes, figures, personalized items or anything that takes your fancy. It's a great addition to any home office,” said Mike Berry, head of 3D sales. “You can also get creative with the easy-to-use Polaroid Play 3D Pen by building your own freehand 3D models or tracing templates and then assembling the parts together to create amazing 3D models."

Kevin Cornell, chief executive officer and founder, Voosh Technologies, http://www.vooshperformance.com, said: "So many of us are working from home in sub-optimal conditions and computer performance is suffering compared to at the office. Voosh identifies and fixes PC problems continuously – working in the background while users perform other tasks. Voosh maximizes TOTAL PC performance by managing the efficient use of all server and client components that depend upon OS interaction including Applications and Databases, CPU, Memory, Network and Storage."

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers TV premiered 2 Apr. 2020 and is a new online broadcast edition of the industry-leading in-person events that ShowStoppers produces around the world.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, http://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068.