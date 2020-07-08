FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-89)

NSP inmate death

July 8, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Oddie Granger #89560, age 44, died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary at 9:27 a.m. today. His sentence started on May 9, 2019. Granger was convicted in Lancaster County on multiple counts of driving under the influence. He received a sentence of five years and six months.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Granger was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

