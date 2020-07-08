Secretary Azar Statement on Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court Ruling

Today’s ruling is a major victory for President Trump’s defense of religious liberty and protects Americans of faith who provide vital healthcare and social services to millions of Americans, especially the needy and vulnerable. It is a shame that nuns ever had to go to the Supreme Court to ensure they can care for the elderly poor without violating their consciences, but thanks to their courageous advocacy and the leadership of President Trump, they – and all Americans of faith – have now triumphed. We can advance the goal of protecting access to healthcare and social services, while simultaneously protecting and respecting sincerely held religious beliefs and moral convictions. The Trump Administration took action to vindicate the rights of religious and moral people to be free from unnecessary government burdens, and the court has upheld the Administration’s action.