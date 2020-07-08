Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,893 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Azar Statement on Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court Ruling

Today’s ruling is a major victory for President Trump’s defense of religious liberty and protects Americans of faith who provide vital healthcare and social services to millions of Americans, especially the needy and vulnerable. It is a shame that nuns ever had to go to the Supreme Court to ensure they can care for the elderly poor without violating their consciences, but thanks to their courageous advocacy and the leadership of President Trump, they – and all Americans of faith – have now triumphed. We can advance the goal of protecting access to healthcare and social services, while simultaneously protecting and respecting sincerely held religious beliefs and moral convictions. The Trump Administration took action to vindicate the rights of religious and moral people to be free from unnecessary government burdens, and the court has upheld the Administration’s action.

You just read:

Secretary Azar Statement on Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court Ruling

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.