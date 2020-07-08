STP and STC Publish Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Mexico
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Mexico. This protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements and was previously updated in April 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is April 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
• List of Substances Subject to Reporting for the Registration of Pollutant Emissions and Transfer repeals and replaces the Agreement Determining the List of Substances Subject to Reporting Under Federal Jurisdiction for the Registration of Emissions and Contaminants Transfer.
• Maximum Permissible Limits for Opacity, Procedure for Testing, and Technical Characteristics of Measurement Equipment for Vehicles in Circulation that Use Diesel as Fuel establishes the maximum permissible emission limits, in terms of light absorption coefficient and opacity percentage, for the exhaust emissions from motor vehicles in circulation that use diesel as fuel, as well as the testing procedures, and technical characteristics of the corresponding measuring instrument.
• Maximum Permissible Emission Limits for Polluting Gases from the Exhaust of Motor Vehicles in Circulation that Use Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Natural Gas, or Other Alternative Fuels establishes the maximum permissible emission limits for hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, as well as the minimum and maximum limit of the sum of carbon monoxide and dioxide, and the Lambda Factor for vehicles in circulation that use liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas or other alternative fuels.
• Regulation of the General Law on Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection Regarding to the Emissions Registration and Contaminants Transfer was added to the protocol. This Regulation specifies additional details pertaining to the annual multi-media environmental reporting requirements for facilities (e.g., COA – Annual Operation Certificate) under the government’s Register of Emissions and of Transfer of Contaminants, including the specific reportable chemicals that are emitted to the environment or that are transferred.
• Domestic and Commercial Water Heaters that use LPG or Natural Gas – Safety Requirements, Specifications, Test Methods, Marking and Commercial Information establishes the minimum safety requirements, specifications, test methods, marking and commercial information that must be met by water heaters which use LPG or Natural Gas, have a heating load not greater than 108 kW, provide hot water in liquid phase, and are imported or sold in the territory of the United Mexican States.
• Ergonomic Risk Factors at Work – Identification, Analysis, Prevention and Control, Part 1: Manual Handling of Loads establishes the elements to identify, analyze, prevent and control ergonomic risk factors derived from manual handling of loads at workplaces, as well as to promote healthy and safe work environment.
• General Regulation of Radiological Safety was added to the protocol. This Regulation implements the Regulatory Law of the Constitutional Article 27 on Nuclear Matters with regard to radiological safety.
• Hygienic Practices for Processing Food, Beverages or Food Supplements establishes the minimum requirements for good hygiene practices that must be observed when processing food, beverages or food supplements and their raw materials in order to avoid contamination throughout their processes.
• Psychosocial Risk Factors at Work – Identification, Analysis and Prevention establishes the elements to identify, analyze and prevent psychosocial risk factors, as well as to promote a favorable organizational environment in the workplaces.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP and STC
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
