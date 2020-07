Bend, Oregon Welcomes First Lush Cosmetics Store

We're so excited to open the doors to a brand new store in the Old Mill District. We’re committed to safely starting afresh together, and look forward to welcoming the people of Bend with open arms.” — Elisa Torres, Lush

BEND, OREGON, USA, July 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- While we continue to navigate these ongoing uncertain times together, Lush is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Bend store; a brand new space for the company as it continues to re-open stores across North America following Covid-19 related closures earlier in the year.On July 9, 2020, Lush will open the doors to a fresh new store at 450 SW Powerhouse, suite 409. Located in the Old Mill District , the concept shop features 1370 square feet of retail space and includes large skincare and haircare areas where customers can enjoy personalized consultations.Lush is taking a people-first phased approach to its opening strategy, and given the ongoing concerns around Covid-19, the health and wellbeing of Lush staff, customers and community remains top priority.Opening for contactless pick-up only at this time, Bend customers have two options to shop. The first is by placing an order online and picking up in store (BOPIS), or they have the option to drop by the store where one of the staff will help them shop from outside the store, while observing social distancing regulations.While customers can expect the same highly personalized service Lush is known for, the future in-store experience will look just a little different in order to maintain everybody’s comfort and safety. Below are some of the new health and safety protocols that will be in place once customers are able to shop again in-store. Customers are advised to check the status of their local shop through Lush’s online store locator at www.lushusa.com , Google listing and on local shop Facebook pages.· Reduced capacity· 6ft social distance guide markers· Access to clean sinks and soap for requested handwashing upon entry (no purchase required)· Contactless payment only· Sanitized cash desk and debit terminal after each customer· Regular sanitization of surfaces throughout the shop· Compulsory hand washing before staff assist different customers· New product available if customers are not comfortable purchasing package-free or display product on shelves· Mandatory face coverings/masks for Lush staff and customers, as required by the state of Oregon· At this stage, demos will also be paused to maintain hygiene levels“We are so excited to open the doors to a brand new store in the Old Mill District,” says Elisa Torres, Lush’s Director of Retail. “While the road to normality is bound to be a little uncertain as the world changes around us, we’re committed to safely and consciously starting afresh together, and look forward to welcoming the people of Bend with open arms.”Taking inspiration from Lush’s giant flagship shop on Oxford Street, London and designed with the customer experience in mind, the new shop is outfitted almost entirely with reclaimed wood, ethically sourced in the Pacific North West; the shop’s walls, fittings and shelving were all once barns or industrial buildings, now speaking to their own legacy and character. This unique design concept of working from reclaimed materials reduces waste, ultimately cutting back on Lush’s environmental footprint, a value important to the eco-conscious brand. Plus, the neutral tones of the interior contrast perfectly with the rainbow bright colors of Lush’s product range.Recognized globally for fresh ingredients, bold campaigns and ethical values, Lush now counts more than 260 retail locations across North America. The new Old Mill District store joins an existing three Lush stores in Oregon.About Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics:Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics are purveyors of good, clean fun. They offer luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products.Founded in 1995 as a small, family-run business in Poole, UK, Lush Cosmetics expanded across the water in 1996. Once a single room factory with a lone free-standing store on in Vancouver, Canada, Lush now has 250 locations across North America. 2020 marks Lush’s 25th anniversary of creating innovative cosmetics using fresh fruits and vegetables, the finest essential oils and ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced. Lush campaigns on animal protection, human rights and environmental justice because it’s the right thing to do. With over 930 shops worldwide, Lush is in a unique position to raise awareness on serious issues and bring about real change. Never tested on animals, every single Lush product is vegetarian, and about 85 percent are vegan, 40 percent preservative-free and 40 percent unpackaged. Lush supports Fair Trade, Community Trade and grassroots movements changing the world for the better, while following a simple policy: have the least possible impact on the environment while still producing beautiful and effective products. Learn more at www.lushusa.com