Seal Coating Next Week in Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be performing seal coating next week on roadways in the following Townships in Lycoming County: Loyalsock, Jordan, Muncy Creek, Muncy, and Wolf.

PennDOT maintenance crews will be working at the following locations between the hours of 6:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

On Tuesday, July 14 • Route 2014 (Susquehanna Drive) in Muncy Creek Township. • Route 2031 (Fairview Drive) in Loyalsock Township. On Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16 • Route 118 from Route 42 to Route 239, in Jordan Township.

On Friday, July 17 • Route 2040 (Elm Drive) in Wolf Township and continuing on Route 2040 (Ellis Artley Road) in Muncy Township.

Motorists should expect single lane closures with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

