Lane Restrictions on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 180 both eastbound and westbound lanes are advised of lane restrictions next week between the Lycoming Mall exit and Third Street exit in Muncy and Fairfield Townships, Lycoming County.

Starting on Monday, July 13 through Thursday July 16, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be collecting pavement samples along Interstate 180. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

