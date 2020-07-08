Work Begins on Second Bridge Replacement Project in Bloomfield Township

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Wen-Brook Contracting, Inc., of Three Springs, will begin work on the second bridge in a two-bridge replacement project beginning on Tuesday, July 14 in Bloomfield Township, Bedford County.

On Tuesday, work starts on the second project on the Route 1042 (Sproul Mountain Road) bridge consisting of replacing the existing single lane structure over Halter Creek with a precast concrete box culvert that will accommodate two traffic lanes. Minor roadway approach work and guide rail upgrades will also be included.

Work on this bridge will be completed under a 19.6-mile detour. The detour will follow Route 1042 (Cross Cove Road and Sproul Mountain Road), Route 2024 (Sproul Mountain Road), I-99, PA 36 (Woodbury Pike) and Route T-608 (Cross Cove Road). This detour is limited to 21 days.

Work on the first bridge which carries Route 867 (Bloomfield Road) over a tributary to Halter Creek, has been completed. The existing structure was replaced with an elliptical reinforced concrete pipe, minor roadway approach work has also been completed.

All work on this $639,166 project is expected to be completed by August 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101