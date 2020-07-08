Route 147 to Close Thursday for Work on CSVT in Point Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

On Thursday, July 9, between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, both lanes of Route 147 will be closed between T562 (Lahrs Road) and Route 1024 (Ridge Road), in Point Township, Northumberland County. The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, will be placing concrete on the span of the CSVT bridge over Route 147.

A detour using Route 11 and Ridge Road will be in place.

Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov.

###