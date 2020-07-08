Guiderail Project to Begin on I-180 WB and EB Starting Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound are advised of a long-term guiderail project that will begin next week in Northumberland and Lycoming Counties.

The contractor, Green Acres Contracting Co., Inc., will install guiderail upgrades along Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound beginning at the Interstate 80 / 180 interchange in Northumberland County and continue west toward Williamsport, Lycoming County.

The work will begin on Monday, July 13, during daylight hours until the contractor reaches the Muncy exit. Work will then be completed during the evening hours beginning at 6:00 PM, starting at the Muncy exit (exit 10). Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while the work is being performed.

This work is part of an $8.8 million guiderail upgrade project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania and is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

