PennDOT Issues Guidance as Adopt-A-Highway Activities Resume

Volunteers must wear masks, practice social distancing, sanitize hands

Harrisburg PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced guidance for groups looking to beautify their communities as its Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) activities resume across the state, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing. These activities were suspended as part of Pennsylvania's efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"As Pennsylvania reopening efforts continue, these vital volunteer clean-up activities will resume," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "I am grateful to the thousands of volunteers and encourage their continued vigilance to protect their health and the health of others while helping to keep Pennsylvania beautiful."

PennDOT's AAH volunteer coordinators have received guidance to help ensure continued virus mitigation as the groups' important volunteer cleanup activities continue.

In continued preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, volunteers must adhere to all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and PA Department of Health guidelines while carrying out AAH activities, including social distancing, wearing of masks by individuals, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer whenever appropriate.

As always, PennDOT will provide volunteer groups with safety vests, trash bags, work gloves, and other equipment as requested by their PennDOT AAH coordinator. For safety, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be notified of all scheduled events and PennDOT will pick up bagged litter from the roadside.

While AAH cleanups will commence on state-maintained highways, areas that are non-state maintained can be cleaned and adopted through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. More information is available at https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/keep-it/adoption-program/.

To join an existing AAH team or start your own, please visit the Adopt-A-Highway page under "Roadway Beautification" at www.PennDOT.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Huzvar, 717-783-8800

###