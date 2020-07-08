FREE MEALS FOR CHILDREN AVAILABLE THROUGH SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM | Nebraska Department of Education

|Ainsworth City School
|
|Ainsworth
|520 E. 2nd Street, Ainsworth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 – 12:30 p.m.
|Alma Public School
|Alma Public School
|515 Jewell Street, Alma
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Ansley Public School
|Ansley Public School
|1124 Cameron Street, Ansley
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
| Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Arapahoe Public School
|Arapahoe Public School
|610 Walnut St, Arapahoe
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:15 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Arcadia Public School
|Arcadia Public School
|320 West Owens, Arcadia
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/13/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Auburn Public School
|Auburn High School
|1829 Central Ave, Auburn
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Calvert Elementary School
|2103 O Street, Auburn
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Central Office
|1713 J ST, Auburn
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Mobile Route 1: Stella
|501 Main St, Stalla
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Mobile Route 2: Brownville and Nemaha
|223 Main St, Brownville
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Mobile Route 3: Peru and Julian
|614 5th St, Peru
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Bancroft-Rosalie School
|Bancroft-Rosalie School
|708 Main St, Bancroft
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Rosalie
|109 N Poplar Ave, Rosalie
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/18/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Banner County School
|Banner County School
|Banner County School, Harrisburg
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Bellevue Public Schools
|Avery Elementary
|2107 Avery Road, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Belleaire Elementary
|1200 W. Mission Avenue, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Bertha Barber Elementary
|1402 Main St, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/02/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Betz Elementary
|605 W 27th Avenue, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Peter Sarpy Elementary
|2908 Vandenberg Avenue, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Boone Central District 1
|Albion Public School
|605 S. 6th St, Albion
|M,W,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Petersburg Public School
|203 Widaman St, Petersburg
|M,W,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Brady Public School
|Brady Public Schools
|112 E Popleton St, Brady123
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Bridgeport Public School
|Bridgeport Public School
|800 Q Street, Bridgeport
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Broken Bow Public School
|North Park Elementary
|1135 North H Street, Broken Bow
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Cambridge Public School
|Cambridge Public School
|1003 Nelson Street, CAMBRIDGE
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Carpenter Intergenerational Center
|Carpenter Intergenerational Center
|116 Terry Blvd., Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/12/20 – 09/15/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45 p.m.
|Columbus Public School
|Carriage House Estates
|Intersection of 7th Avenue and 27th Street., Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Centennial Elementary School
|500 Centennial Street, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Columbus High School
|3434 Discoverer Drive, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Columbus Middle School
|2200 26 Street, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Duncan
|906 8th Street, Duncan
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Emerson Elementary School
|2410 20 St., Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lost Creek Elementary School
|3772 33 Ave, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|North Park Elementary School
|2200 31 street, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|West Park Elementary School
|4100 Adamy Street, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Conestoga Public Schools
|Conestoga Elementary
|104 E High St, Murray
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/25/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Cozad Community Schools
|Bus Stop: Heritage Ln and Locust St
|Heritage Lane and Locust St, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Cozad Early Education Center (CEEC)
|420 W 14th St, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Cozad Elementary
|420 East 14th Street, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Cozad Middle School
|1810 Meridian Ave, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Frenchy Park
|400 A St, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Horizon Mobile Home Park
|Johansen Dr & F St, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Creek Valley Schools
|Elementary/High School-Chappell
|6th & Hayward, Chappell
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/12/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Crete Public Schools
|Crete Elementary School
|309 EAST 11TH STREET, CRETE
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Crete Middle School
|1500 EAST 15TH STREET, CRETE
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Denton- Communication Center
|DENTON COMMUNITY CENTER, DENTON
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/24/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Hallam- Methodist Church
|HALLAM METHODIST CHURCH, HALLAM
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/24/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Sprague- Church
|SPRAGUE CHURCH, SPRAGUE
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/24/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Douglas County West Community Schools
|DC West Elementary School
|401 S Pine St, Valley
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Dundy County Public School
|Benkelman Elementary School
|900 A Street, Benkelman
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/20/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Pitner Park in Stratton
|605 Bailey Street, Stratton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/20/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Elkhorn Public Schools
|Elkhorn High School
|1401 Veterans Drive, Elkhorn
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|04/01/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Elm Creek Public School
|Elm Creek Public School
|230 E Calkins Ave, Elm Creek
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/01/20 – 08/12/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Elwood Public Schools
|Elwood Public Schools
|502 First Ave, Elwood
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Fairbury Public School
|Central School
|808 F STREET, FAIRBURY
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Fairbury Jr.-Sr. High School
|1501 9TH STREET, FAIRBURY
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Falls City Public School
|Middle School
|1415 Morton St, Falls City
|M,T,W,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Food Bank For The Heartland
|Abide Center
|3223 N 45th St, Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|All Saints Catholic School
|1335 South 10th Street, Omaha
|M
|07/06/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Bellevue Public Library
|1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue
|,T
|07/07/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Bluff Cherry Hills
|6510 N 107th Ave, Omaha
|,W
|07/08/20 – 08/05/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Casteller Elementary
|2316 S 18th St, Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Chandler Point
|3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue
|,T
|07/07/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Completely Kids
|2566 St Marys Ave, Omaha
|,F
|04/03/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Crestview Village
|7241 Edna Court, La Vista
|,TH
|07/09/20 – 08/06/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Hope Center for Kids – Kids Cafe
|2200 N. 20th St., Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Jefferson Elementary
|4065 Vinton St, Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Lions Park
|13th & Park Street, Blair
|,TH
|07/09/20 – 08/06/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|MCC North
|5300 N 30th St, Omaha
|,W
|04/01/20 – 08/05/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Miller Park Elementary
|5625 N 28th Ave, Omaha
|,F
|04/03/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|North Star
|4242 N 49th Street, Omaha
|,F
|04/03/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|OHA Southside
|OHA Southside, Omaha
|,T
|07/07/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|St. Luke Teen Center
|11810 Burke St, Omaha
|,TH
|07/09/20 – 08/06/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Wakonda Elementary
|4845 Curtis Ave, Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|Food Bank of Lincoln
|Arnold Elementary School
|5000 Mike Scholl Street, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Fremont Public School
|Bell Field Elementary
|1240 E 11th Street, Fremont
|M,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Linden Elementary
|1205 N. L St., Fremont
|M,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Washington Elementary
|515 N. Broad Street, Fremont
|M,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Garden County Schools
|Garden County Elementary School
|800 W 2nd, Oshkosh
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. PM Snack: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|Gering Public School
|Geil Elementary
|1600 D Street, Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F
|07/22/20 – 07/30/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Lincoln Elementary
|1725 13th St, Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/05/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Northfield Elementary
|1900 Flaten, Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Terry’s Lake Park
|Lake Drive, Terrytown
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/29/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|Gibbon Public School
|Gibbon Public School
|1030 Court St., Gibbon
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Gordon-Rushville Public Schools
|Gordon-Rushville Elementary at Gordon
|500 W. 2nd Street, Gordon
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Gordon-Rushville Middle School
|401 Sprague St, Rushville
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Grand Island Public School
|Barr Jr. High School
|602 W Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/28/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Kneale Administration Building
|123 South Webb Rd, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/28/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Senior High School
|2124 N Lafayette St, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/28/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Shoemaker Elementary
|4160 Old Potash Highway, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Walnut Jr. High School
|1600 Custer Street, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Harvard Public School
|Harvard School
|506 E NORTH STREET, HARVARD
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 07/10/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Hastings Public Schools
|Alcott Elementary
|313 North Cedar, Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Hastings Middle School
|201 N. Marian Rd., Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lincoln Elementary
|720 South Franklin Ave, Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|High Plains Community School
|Clarks Site
|205 W Pearl, Clarks
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/25/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Polk Site
|260 S Pine, Polk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/25/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Hitchcock County School
|Hitchcock County Elementary
|712 Arizona St, Culbertson
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Hitchcock County Jr.-Sr. High
|312 West 3rd St, Trenton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Homer Community School
|Homer Community School
|212 S. 3rd, Homer
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 08/09/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Humboldt/Tablerock-Steinauer
|Dawson
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Humboldt Site
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Stella
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Tablerock-Steinauer
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Verdon
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Johnson County Central Public School
|Tecumseh
|358 N 6th Street, Tecumseh
|M,T,W,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/16/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Kearney Public Schools
|Bryant Elementary
|1611 Avenue C, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/24/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Central Elementary
|300 W. 24th Street, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/24/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Emerson Elementary
|2705 Avenue E, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/24/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Kimball Public Schools
|Kimball Jr.-Sr. High School
|901 S. Nadine St., Kimball
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Mary Lynch Elementary School
|1000 E 6th St, Kimball
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/08/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Lexington Public Schools
|Lexington Sr. High School
|705 W 13th St, Lexington
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Lincoln Public Schools
|Arnold Elementary
|5000 MIKE SCHOLL ST, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Belmont Elementary
|3425 N 14TH ST, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Brownell Elementary
|6000 Aylesworth Ave, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Calvert Elementary
|3709 S 46th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Campbell Elementary
|2200 Dodge St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Clinton Elementary
|1520 N 29th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Culler Middle School
|5201 Vine St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Dawes Middle School
|5130 Colfax Ave, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Elliott Elementary
|225 S 25th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|Everett Elementary
|1123 C St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Goodrich Middle School
|4600 Lewis Ave, Lincoln, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Hartley Elementary
|730 N 33RD ST, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Holmes Elementary
|5230 Sumner St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Huntington Elementary
|2900 N 46th St, Lincoln, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lakeview Elementary
|300 Capitol Beach Blvd, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lefler Middle School
|1100 S 48th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lincoln High
|2229 J STREET, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lincoln High Bus Route
|2229 J St, Lincoln, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|McPhee Elementary
|820 Goodhue Blvd, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|North Star Bus Route
|5801 N 33rd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|North Star High
|5801 North 33rd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Northeast Bus Route
|2635 N 63rd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Northeast High
|2635 N 63RD, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Norwood Park Elementary
|4710 N 72nd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Park Middle School
|855 S 8TH ST, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Pershing Elementary
|6402 Judson St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Prescott Elementary
|1930 S 20th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Randolph Elementary
|1024 S 37th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Riley Elementary
|5021 Orchard St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Roper Elementary
|2323 S Coddington Ave, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Saratoga Elementary
|2215 S 13th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|West Lincoln Elementary
|630 W Dawes Ave, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Litchfield Public School
|Litchfield Public School
|500 North Main, Litchfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Loup City Public School
|Loup City High School
|800 nth 8th, Loup City
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Madison Public School
|Madison Elementary School
|405 East 8th St, Madison
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 – 12:15 p.m.
|Milford Public School
|Milford Elementary
|1200 W 1st St, Milford
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Minatare Public Schools
|Minatare Elementary School
|805 7th Street, Minatare
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/12/20 – 07/02/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Minden Public Schools
|East Elementary School
|123 North Minden, Minden
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/23/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Mitchell Public School
|Mitchell Public School
|1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Morrill Public School
|Morrill Public School
|505 Center Ave., Morrill
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Nebraska City Schools
|Hayward School
|306 S. 14th St., Nebraska City
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|Niobrara Public School
|Niobrara Public School
|247 North Hwy 12, Niobrara
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Norfolk Public Schools
|25th Street School
|2500 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Norfolk Jr. High School
|510 Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Norfolk Middle School
|1221 North First Street, Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Norfolk Sr. High School
|801 Riverside, Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Woodland Park Elementary
|611 Meadow Lane, Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|North Platte Public School
|Madison Middle School
|1400 North Madison Street, North Platte
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/18/20 – 07/17/20
|Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Ogallala Public School
|Prairie View
|801 East O Street, Ogallala
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 – 12:45 p.m.
|Omaha Public Schools
|Adams
|3420 N. 78th St., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Ashland Park/Robbins
|5050 S. 51st St., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/27/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Bancroft
|2724 Riverview Blvd, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Beals
|1720 S. 48th St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Belle Ryan
|1807 South 60th St., Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/26/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Belvedere
|3775 Curtis Ave., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Benson High
|5120 Maple St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Benson West
|6652 Maple St., Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/26/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Beveridge Jr High
|1616 S. 120th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/27/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Boyd
|8314 Boyd St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/21/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Bryan Jr High
|8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/27/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Central Park
|4904 N. 42nd St., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/27/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Chandler View
|7800 S. 25th Street, Bellevue
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/27/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Conestoga
|2115 Burdette St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Dodge
|3520 Maplewood Blvd., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Edison
|2303 NORTH 97TH ST, OMAHA
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Florence
|7902 N 36th St, OMAHA
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Fontenelle
|3905 N. 52nd Street, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Gateway Elementary
|5610 S. 42nd St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Gifford Park Elementary School
|717 N. 32nd St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/04/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Gomez Heritage
|5101 S. 17th St, Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/21/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Hale Jr High
|6143 Whitmore, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/20/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Indian Hill
|3121 U Street, Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Jackson
|620 S. 31st Street, Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Joslyn
|11220 Blondo St., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/27/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|King
|3706 Maple St., Omaha
|M,T,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|King Science Center
|3720 Florence Blvd, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/11/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Liberty Elementary School
|2021 St. Mary’s Ave, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/26/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Marrs Middle School
|5619 S. 19th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/04/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Masters
|5505 N. 99th St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Minne Lusa
|2728 Ida Street, Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/21/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Mount View
|5322 N. 52nd Street, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Norris Jr High
|2235 South 46th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/20/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Oak Valley
|3109 Pedersen Drive, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/26/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Sherman
|5618 N. 14th Avenue, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Skinner
|4304 N. 33rd Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|South High
|4519 South 24th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Sunny Slope
|10828 Old Maple Rd, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Walnut Hill
|4355 Charles St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/21/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Western Hills
|6523 Western Ave., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|O’Neill Public Schools
|O’Neill Elementary School
|1700 N 4th St., ONeill
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/16/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 11:00 p.m.
|O’Neill High School
|540 E Hynes St., O’Neill
|M,T,W,TH
|06/01/20 – 07/30/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Ord Public Schools
|Ord High School
|320 N 19th, Ord
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Overton Public School
|Overton Public School
|401 7th Street, Overton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Papillion-La Vista School
|Golden Hills Elementary
|2912 Coffey Ave, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|La Vista Middle School
|7900 Edgewood Blvd, La Vista
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Pawnee City Public School
|Burchard City Park
|206 2nd St, Burchard
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Du Bois City Park
|202 Clay St, DuBois
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Pawnee City Public School
|729 E Street, Pawnee City
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Steinauer City Park
|215 Main St, Steinauer
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Table Rock City Park
|416 Luzerne St, Table Rock
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Pender Public School
|Pender School
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Route 1
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Route 2
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Route 3
|609 Whitney, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/15/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Plattsmouth Comm. Schools
|Middle School
|1724 8th Ave, Plattsmouth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/06/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Ralston Public Schools
|Ralston High School
|8969 Park Drive, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Ralston Middle School
|8202 Lakeview St., Ralston
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Raymond Central Public School
|Raymond Central School
|1800 W Agnew Road, Raymond
|M
|06/15/20 – 08/07/20
|Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Salvation Army – North Platte
|Salvation Army Community Center
|1020 North Adams Avenue, North Platte
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/25/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Santee Community School
|Santee School
|206 Frazier Ave. East, Niobrara
|M,T,W,TH
|03/11/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Schuyler Community Schools
|Schuyler Middle School
|200 West 10th St., Schuyler
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Scottsbluff Public Schools
|Lincoln Heights
|2214 Ave C, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH
|07/06/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Scottsbluff Library
|1809 3rd Avenue, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/29/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Scottsbluff Middle School
|27 East 23rd Street, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|03/19/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:45 – 13:30 p.m.
|Trails West Park
|22 South Beltline Hwy, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Veterans Park
|East 7th St and 14th Ave, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 12:45 – 13:30 p.m.
|Westmoor Pool
|1936 Ave I, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/02/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 12:45 – 13:30 p.m.
|Sidney Public School
|Central Elementary
|1114 16th Ave, sidney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 p.m.
|North Ward School
|434 16th Street, Sidney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
|Clay Center Site
|200 N Center, Clay Center
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Deweese US Post Office
|303 S Deweese, Deweese
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Edgar US Post Office
|312 North C Street, Edgar
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Fairfield US Post Office
|108 W 9th Street, Fairfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Glenvil US Post Office
|204 Winters Avenue, Glenvil
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Lawrence Site
|411 E 2nd St, Lawrence
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Nelson Site
|850 S Nevada, Nelson
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Sandy Creek Site
|30671 Highway 14, Fairfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|South Sarpy School District 46
|Platteview Senior High School
|14801 S 108th St, Springfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Springfield Elementary School
|765 Main St, Springfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Westmont Elementary School
|13210 Glenn St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Stanton Community Schools
|Stanton Elementary School
|506 Fir Street, Stanton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Superior Public School
|Superior Public School
|601 W 8th Street, Superior
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Umo ‘ho’ Nation Public School
|Umo
|206 Main street, Macy
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Wakefield Community School
|Wakefield Community School
|802 HIGHLAND STREET, Wakefield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Walthill Public School
|Walthill Public School
|602 Main Street, Walthill
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Weeping Water Public School
|Weeping Water Public School
|204 West O St, Weeping Water
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|03/20/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Westside Community Schools
|Adams Park Community Center
|3230 John A Creighton Blvd, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|07/06/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Camelot Community
|9270 Cady Ave., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/27/20 – 08/07/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Completely Kids dba Camp Fire USA
|2566 St. Mary’s Avenue, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Downtown YMCA
|430 S 20th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/15/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Prairie Lane Elementary
|3534 South 108th Street, Omaha
|M
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|St. Cecilia Church
|3901 Webster, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|West YMCA
|7502 Maple Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/15/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Westbrook Elementary
|1312 Robertson Drive, Omaha
|M
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Westgate Elementary
|7802 Hascall Street, Omaha
|M
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Wheeler Central Schools
|Wheeler Central Schools
|600 W. Randolph St., Bartlett
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|04/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Winnebago Tribe of NE
|Kidz Cafe
|Blach Hawk Community Center Hi 75/77, Winnebago
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/20 – 07/26/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:30 p.m. PM Snack: 15:30 – 16:00 p.m.
|York Public Schools
|Harrison Park
|Kingsley Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|Orscheln’s Parking Lot
|518 S Lincoln Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|York County Fairgrounds
|2345 N Nebraska Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|York Middle School
|1730 N Delaware Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|York Mobile Plaza
|4th Street & Highway 81, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/06/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|YWCA of Adams County
|YWCA – The Zone
|2525 W 2nd St Suite 110, Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/04/20 – 08/14/20
|Supper: 17:00 – 18:00