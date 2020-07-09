OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE ADDITION TO SCIENTIFIC AND MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD
GAINESVILLE, FL, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a best-in-class enzyme therapeutic for an underserved kidney disease indication, today announced three additions to its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board (SMAB) to provide external advice on its development activities and clinical program in secondary hyperoxaluria.
Helena Cowley, Chief Executive Officer of Oxidien, said: “The strengthening of our Scientific and Medical Advisory Board is very significant at this stage in our development and will provide for additional expertise in strategic development decisions. Each board member brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a complementary external perspective. We look forward to working with them.”
The new additions to Oxidien’s SMAB are:
John C. Lieske, M.D.
Dr. Lieske is a nephrologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and a Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. Dr. Lieske has a long-standing interest in urinary stone disease and urinary proteomics and has over the last decade completed multiple clinical trials evaluating various potential treatment strategies for urinary stone patients including those with primary and enteric hyperoxaluria. Dr. Lieske earned his MD from the University of Chicago, and then completed his Internal Medicine residency at Emory University followed by a clinical and research nephrology fellowship at the University of Chicago. In addition to his active kidney stone practice Dr. Lieske is medical director of the Renal Testing laboratory at Mayo Clinic that coordinates all kidney related testing, including those related to the diagnosis and treatment of kidney stone patients. Currently Dr. Lieske serves as director for the Rare Kidney Stone Consortium and site PI for the Unites States Urinary Stone Disease Network recruiting site at Mayo Clinic.
Kristina L. Penniston, PhD, RDN
Dr. Penniston is a Senior Scientist in the Department of Urology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and has been the Registered Dietitian Nutritionist for the UW Health University Hospital Metabolic Stone Clinic since 1999. Her research focuses on the role of nutrition in kidney stones with a specific interest medical nutrition therapy and health-related quality of life. Dr. Penniston currently serves as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Research on Calculus Kinetics (ROCK) Society and the Interactions Core Director for the NIH/NIDDK O’Brien Centers Cooperative Research Program in Benign Urology.
Kyle Wood, M.D.
Dr. Wood is a fellowship trained endourologist and Assistant Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is affiliated with one of the only multidisciplinary metabolic kidney stone clinics in the Southeast. Dr. Wood was an AUA research scholar and now is an NIH funded K08 grant scholar conducting kidney stone research with a special interest in the role of obesity in oxalate metabolism and kidney stone disease. Dr. Wood graduated from Brown University with honors, attended medical school at the University of Massachusetts, did his residency at Wake Forest University, and his fellowship at UAB.
ABOUT OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company is focused on treating secondary hyperoxaluria using novel oral enzymatic approaches. The company is currently seeking investors for its Phase 2 clinical trial. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with issued and pending patents in all major markets. The leadership team has a proven track record of successful product development and regulatory approval, and is experienced in operating, growing and providing returns to its investors. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is a proud industry partner of the Oxalosis and Hyperoxaluria Foundation (OHF), a member of the Kidney Health Initiative (KHI), and a member of Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange (MCIE). For more information on OHF, KHI, or MCIE please visit www.ohf.org and www.khi.asn-online.org and https://innovationexchange.mayoclinic.org/, respectively. For additional information on Oxidien please visit www.oxidien.com.
Helena Cowley
