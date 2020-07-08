Statement from LeadsCouncil on Diversity in the Performance Marketing Industry

LeadsCouncil's response to the lack of diversity and inclusion in the performance marketing community.

In the face of countless examples and horrific evidence that reinforces how much work is yet to be accomplished, LeadsCouncil is speaking up to clearly articulate our position and plans. ” — LeadsCouncil Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of countless examples and horrific evidence that reinforces how much work is yet to be accomplished, LeadsCouncil is speaking up to clearly articulate our position and plans regarding diversity in the performance marketing industry. First, though, it is necessary to clearly and loudly state our position: Black Lives Matter! Full stop.

There is a systemic lack of diversity and representation in our community. This issue is not unique to performance marketing or the lead generation sector, but the LeadsCouncil is focused on this sector. As such, we believe it is essential that we add our voice, intention, and leadership to addressing these very real problems.

The lead generation industry's ability to deliver sustainable value, innovation, and continued growth is threatened if we cannot ensure that the best, brightest, and most creative people, regardless of skin color, gender, sexual preference or religion are included in our teams and our industry at all levels of our organizations. To ensure success as individual companies, and as a united industry, we must begin the work together, in earnest, to attract, recruit, develop, and retain the best our country (and beyond) has to offer. The only way to achieve this is to ensure that barriers to inclusion are eliminated, both explicit and implicit.

LeadsCouncil and our Board Members believe we must play a central role in helping all companies in our shared industry make the necessary changes.

How does the LeadsCouncil play an essential role in uniting and leading our industry on the measures of diversity, equity, and inclusion?

We start by doing what we do best; providing a platform for awareness and education. We will leverage the LeadsCouncil website, outreach, network, and Board members to build a centralized hub of resources for the industry to access. This objective falls within our core mission. By educating and advocating for the things most important to the industry, we support the mission all members are committed to upholding. It starts by speaking up about the problem.

Steps we are immediately taking:

• The formation of a task force committed to defining, acting, and measuring the goals of this

effort.

• Supporting the major industry conferences and events to strengthen efforts aimed at

addressing Black Lives Matter (BLM) and other diversity-related efforts. We will help connect these events with a more diverse group of industry resources as speakers and content providers.

• We will provide an area in our Resource Hub dedicated to items such as diversity-related best practices shared by leading companies within the space, as well as other critical resources related to BLM and diversity-related matters.

• Supporting efforts of other groups focused on raising awareness and making progress on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, such as Ladies of LeadsCon and Women of Martech.

• The establishment of a channel for all firms and voices to be heard.

We do not have all the answers today, and we will get better at ensuring that we remain open to

listening, learning, and continued feedback from our members and our industry at-large.

These are just a start to our task force's mission committed to fostering change and ensuring a sustained commitment towards making change within our industry.

Lastly, you can do your part by joining the LeadsCouncil in making meaningful change. Join a sub-committee, get involved, have a voice. Join our mission today!

We are committed to making our voice a better voice! Black Lives Matter.

We are stronger together and invite you to join us in the hard work ahead.