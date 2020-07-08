OFAC and State Department to Keynote at ACI’s 13th Virtual Conference on Economic Sanctions taking place July 29-30,2020

Economic Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day virtual conference to discuss timely country specific developments on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on RUSSIA, IRAN, and VENEZUELA economic sanctions enforcement and compliance best practices.

Keynote Address from:

Andrea Gacki

Director

Office of Foreign Assets Control

U.S. Department of the Treasury

Andrew Weinshenk

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions

Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs

Other Government Speakers

Matthew Boreman

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration

U.S. Department of Commerce

John Demers

Assistant Attorney General for National Security

U.S. Department of Justice

Lawrence Scheinert

Associate Director, Office of Foreign Assets Control

U.S. Department of the Treasury

Andrew Keller

U.S. Senate Staff

Daniel Silverberg

U.S. Congressional Staff

Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from

• AIG

• American Express

• Agricultural Bank of China

• BNP Paribas

• Capital One

• Citi

• Dover

• Gallagher

• General Motors

• Generali

• Goldman Sachs

• HSBC

• JP Morgan

• Micron Technology • Mitsubishi

• Moody’s

• PayPal

• PNC

• Rolls Royce

• Scotiabank

• Standard Chartered Bank

• Société Générale

• Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

• Terex

• Verizon

• Westinghouse

• And more



More information about the conference, including full agenda, faculty list, and brochure can be accessed here: www.AmericanConference.com/EconomicSanctionsDC

