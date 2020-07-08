Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFAC and State Department to Keynote at ACI’s 13th Virtual Conference on Economic Sanctions taking place July 29-30,2020

The premier conference where industry, policy-makers and the best of the sanctions bar gather for content, connections and compliance best practices

NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day virtual conference to discuss timely country specific developments on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on RUSSIA, IRAN, and VENEZUELA economic sanctions enforcement and compliance best practices.

Keynote Address from:

Andrea Gacki
Director
Office of Foreign Assets Control
U.S. Department of the Treasury

Andrew Weinshenk
Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions
Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs

Other Government Speakers

Matthew Boreman
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration
U.S. Department of Commerce

John Demers
Assistant Attorney General for National Security
U.S. Department of Justice

Lawrence Scheinert
Associate Director, Office of Foreign Assets Control
U.S. Department of the Treasury

Andrew Keller
U.S. Senate Staff

Daniel Silverberg
U.S. Congressional Staff

Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from

• AIG
• American Express
• Agricultural Bank of China
• BNP Paribas
• Capital One
• Citi
• Dover
• Gallagher
• General Motors
• Generali
• Goldman Sachs
• HSBC
• JP Morgan
• Micron Technology • Mitsubishi
• Moody’s
• PayPal
• PNC
• Rolls Royce
• Scotiabank
• Standard Chartered Bank
• Société Générale
• Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
• Terex
• Verizon
• Westinghouse
• And more


More information about the conference, including full agenda, faculty list, and brochure can be accessed here: www.AmericanConference.com/EconomicSanctionsDC

###

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.
Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Maria Romanova
American Conference Institute
+1 212-352-3220
