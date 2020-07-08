OFAC and State Department to Keynote at ACI’s 13th Virtual Conference on Economic Sanctions taking place July 29-30,2020
Economic Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance Virtual Conference
The premier conference where industry, policy-makers and the best of the sanctions bar gather for content, connections and compliance best practices
NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day virtual conference to discuss timely country specific developments on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on RUSSIA, IRAN, and VENEZUELA economic sanctions enforcement and compliance best practices.
Keynote Address from:
Andrea Gacki
Director
Office of Foreign Assets Control
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Andrew Weinshenk
Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions
Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs
Other Government Speakers
Matthew Boreman
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration
U.S. Department of Commerce
John Demers
Assistant Attorney General for National Security
U.S. Department of Justice
Lawrence Scheinert
Associate Director, Office of Foreign Assets Control
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Andrew Keller
U.S. Senate Staff
Daniel Silverberg
U.S. Congressional Staff
Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from
• AIG
• American Express
• Agricultural Bank of China
• BNP Paribas
• Capital One
• Citi
• Dover
• Gallagher
• General Motors
• Generali
• Goldman Sachs
• HSBC
• JP Morgan
• Micron Technology • Mitsubishi
• Moody’s
• PayPal
• PNC
• Rolls Royce
• Scotiabank
• Standard Chartered Bank
• Société Générale
• Standard Chartered Bank
• Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
• Terex
• Verizon
• Westinghouse
• And more
More information about the conference, including full agenda, faculty list, and brochure can be accessed here: www.AmericanConference.com/EconomicSanctionsDC
Less Than 3 Weeks Until This Virtual Conference >> Register Now and Enjoy Complimentary Workshops!
###
A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.
Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.
Maria Romanova
American Conference Institute
+1 212-352-3220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn