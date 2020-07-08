Lane Closures Route 3091 (New Stanton/Youngwood Road)

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane closures on Route 3091 (New Stanton/Youngwood Road) connecting Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 (Turnpike Mainline) at New Stanton, Westmoreland County.

The closures will begin on Monday, July 6 and will continue until Monday, August 3, weather permitting. The closures will occur nightly between the hours of 8 PM and 6 AM. The closures will allow crews to blast clean and paint the bridge that carries the ramps over Route 3091.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

Source: PennDOT District 12-0