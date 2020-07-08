Road Closure Route 819 (Laughlin Street)

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 819 (Laughlin Street) located in Dawson, Fayette County. The closure will be located near the intersections of Railroad Street and Banning Road. The closure will begin on Monday, June 22 at 8:30 AM and will open on Thursday, June 25 at 3:30 PM.

The closure will be in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 819, Routeb1002 (Banning Road) and Route 1041 (School Road).

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

