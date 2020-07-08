Road Closure Route 4037 (Noblestown Road)

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 4037 (Noblestown Road) in McDonald, Washington County. The closure will be located between Cooks Road and West End Road. The closure will begin on Monday, June 29 at 7 AM and will continue until Friday, July 24.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform beam erection over Route 4037 as part of the current Pennsylvania Turnpike Southern Beltway Project. A posted detour will be in place using Route 4012 (Johns Ave.)

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

Source: PennDOT District 12-0

