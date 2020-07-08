Route 119 Road Restrictions

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the lane restrictions on Route 119 in Southwest Greensburg, Westmoreland County. The restrictions will be located between the intersections of Huff Avenue (Route 819) and the intersection of Route 119 (Main Street) and Cribbs Street. The restrictions will begin on Tuesday, June 23 and will continue until Saturday, October 10.

The restrictions will be in place 8 PM to 6 AM weeknights through Friday, July 10. Beginning Monday July 13, the restrictions will be in place 24/7 for approximately 35 days. The left turn lane into the shopping plaza from southbound Route 119 will be closed, motorists will be detoured to the intersection of Huff Ave./Route 819 intersection to turn left to access the plaza.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing structure that carries Route 119 over Zellers Run and replace with a precast concrete box culvert and reconstruction of the roadway.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

Source: PennDOT District 12-0