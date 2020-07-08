Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC to offer free virtual wingshooting program July 11

ASH GROVE, Mo. – If you’re a waterfowl hunter or a quail hunter, the ability to hit a target in flight is the difference between a good hunting day and one where you come home empty-handed.

People interested in getting shotgun shooting tips on how to improve their wingshooting skills should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Effective Wingshooting.” MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education staff will offer this program July 11 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Among the topics this free class will cover are the fundamentals of wingshooting, distance estimation, non-toxic shell ammunition selection for hunting, and shotgun patterning. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171717

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range, which is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61, has re-opened to the public. For more information about the Dalton Range, call 417-742-4361.

