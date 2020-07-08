Sunshine Coast, a Top-Rated Drug Rehab & Alcohol Treatment Centre serving BC and AB, Announces COVID-19 Food Precautions
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre provides best-in-class drug rehab and alcohol treatment services. The Centre is announcing changes to its food service.
We take the health and safety of our inpatient clients very seriously, especially in times like these.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated drug rehab and alcohol treatment centre serving British Columbia and Alberta as well of all of Canada, is proud to announce updates to its food services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new changes are part of top-to-bottom awareness of how to mitigate potential spread of the life-threatening disease. The Centre offers in-patient addiction rehabilitation services as well as services for PTSD and trauma using a non 12 step methodology.
“We take the health and safety of our inpatient clients very seriously, especially in times like these," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Changes that we are making to our food service procedures, while seemingly small, will make a big difference in mitigating the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus,” she continued.
Interested persons are encouraged to read a post on the new food service procedures at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/blog/nhks-food-buffet-experiment-and-changes-weve-made-in-response-to-the-covid-19-pandemic/. There, one can learn, for example, the following six major changes:
* All plates, cutlery, and condiments have been removed from the common area.
* A staff person now hands these items out just before clients are served at the buffet table.
* Condiments are now single-serve only.
* Staff now load servings onto plates so that clients no longer handle food tongs.
* A Plexiglas barrier has been installed and meals are passed underneath the barrier from staff person to client.
* Finally, the dining room’s high touch areas are wiped down with disinfectant multiple times during the day.
It should be noted that the Centre is male-only, but has a parallel facility for women that also offers drug rehab and alcohol treatment services also based on a non-12 step model.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
