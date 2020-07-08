Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center selects SeamlessMD to safely resume elective surgery
Surgical programs can connect with patients virtually to assess readiness and safety for surgeryTORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has selected SeamlessMD to implement a digital surgery preparation workflow on its platform to help patients safely prepare for surgery in the COVID-19 environment.
“To resume surgery safely, it’s vital for surgical programs to assess a variety of patient factors, including patient preferences, COVID-19 risk and symptoms,” explains Dr. Sabrena Noria, Surgical Director for the Bariatric Surgery Program at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “This platform allows us to remotely monitor patient readiness for surgery.”
The tool allows hospitals to engage patients via text, email and app and monitor their surgery comfort level, COVID-19 risk factors, test results and potential symptoms leading up to surgery. Patients also receive the latest evidence-based education on COVID-19 precautions and self-care. Ohio State patients have been actively using the platform as they wait for a surgery date, with 96% of activated patients engaging with the platform on an ongoing basis to access the educational materials and submit weekly COVID-19 screening questionnaires.
Providers have dashboards to monitor patient responses on the platform, thereby determining which patients are most ready and safe to have elective surgery sooner. Being able to prioritize their patient population in this way allows hospitals to confidently restart scheduling elective surgeries.
SeamlessMD had already been implemented at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to guide patients before and after bariatric, foregut, and hernia surgery. In response to the need to re-start elective surgeries safely, they quickly collaborated to develop and implement this new tool, which is available to both existing and new patients who enroll on the platform.
“We are excited to help support hospitals such as The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to re-start surgery safely by providing the necessary tools to engage, monitor and care for patients outside of the hospital.” says Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO of SeamlessMD.
SeamlessMD provides the #1 digital patient engagement platform used by health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphone, tablet or computer and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education and progress tracking. Providers can receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is also directly integrated with Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Stanford Health Care, Rush University Medical Center and UAB Health System use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs. For more information and to see SeamlessMD in action, please visit: www.seamless.md.
