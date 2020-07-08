NYC Video Pros to Join New York Society of Association Executives to Discuss Virtual Events
In taking recognition ceremonies virtual there's a no. of ways to use these tools to not only replicate the traditional experience but to think differently & engage audiences in new & innovative ways”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Society of Association Executives, in its on-going mission to educate members on the latest technologies, will hold a panel focused on virtual events focusing specifically on how to leverage the tools for Awards and Ceremonies.
The event is scheduled for July 10th, 2020 at 11 AM EDT. Through a panel conversation, NYSAE will aim to educate members on using virtual events as an opportunity to create unique and engaging Awards and Ceremonies.
Virtual event production brings new opportunities to highlight achievements, shine a positive light on award recipients, and strengthen a sense of community within an organization.
Jason Cohen, Executive Producer of NYC Video Pros explains, "We're excited to speak with the NYSAE community because perhaps now more than ever it's crucial for organizations to honor award recipients, acknowledge significant accomplishments, and create invaluable sponsorship opportunities to drive revenue with the power of professionally produced virtual events."
For its part, NYC Video Pros has a rich history of working with clients to adopt and craft strategies around new technologies. Born out of helping clients leverage Podcasts in 2006, NYC Video Pros is now taking a lead in the virtual event production and has launched The Institute of Virtual to guide the industry forward.
"In taking recognition ceremonies virtual there are a number of ways to use these tools to not only replicate the traditional experience but to think differently and engage our audiences in new and innovative ways," explains NYC Video Pros, VP of Technology, Frank Berman.
Non-profit and association leaders can join using this link to the NYSAE portal. The event is free and will offer the opportunity for attendees to ask questions and gain a further understanding of these emerging tools and opportunities.
