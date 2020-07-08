NYC Video Pros to Join New York Society of Association Executives to Discuss Virtual Events

NYC Video Pros at NYSAE Technology Showcase as a Virtual Event Tech Partner

NYC Video Pros at NYSAE Technology Showcase Awards & Ceremonies

In taking recognition ceremonies virtual there's a no. of ways to use these tools to not only replicate the traditional experience but to think differently & engage audiences in new & innovative ways”
— Frank Berman, VP of Technology - NYC Video Pros
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Society of Association Executives, in its on-going mission to educate members on the latest technologies, will hold a panel focused on virtual events focusing specifically on how to leverage the tools for Awards and Ceremonies.

The event is scheduled for July 10th, 2020 at 11 AM EDT. Through a panel conversation, NYSAE will aim to educate members on using virtual events as an opportunity to create unique and engaging Awards and Ceremonies.

Virtual event production brings new opportunities to highlight achievements, shine a positive light on award recipients, and strengthen a sense of community within an organization.

Jason Cohen, Executive Producer of NYC Video Pros explains, "We're excited to speak with the NYSAE community because perhaps now more than ever it's crucial for organizations to honor award recipients, acknowledge significant accomplishments, and create invaluable sponsorship opportunities to drive revenue with the power of professionally produced virtual events."

For its part, NYC Video Pros has a rich history of working with clients to adopt and craft strategies around new technologies. Born out of helping clients leverage Podcasts in 2006, NYC Video Pros is now taking a lead in the virtual event production and has launched The Institute of Virtual to guide the industry forward.

"In taking recognition ceremonies virtual there are a number of ways to use these tools to not only replicate the traditional experience but to think differently and engage our audiences in new and innovative ways," explains NYC Video Pros, VP of Technology, Frank Berman.

Non-profit and association leaders can join using this link to the NYSAE portal. The event is free and will offer the opportunity for attendees to ask questions and gain a further understanding of these emerging tools and opportunities.

Seth Bellaff
NYC Video Pros
212-931-4866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

NYC Video Pros to Join New York Society of Association Executives to Discuss Virtual Events

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Seth Bellaff
NYC Video Pros
212-931-4866
Company/Organization
NYC Video Pros
41 Madison Avenue, Floor 31
New York, New York, 10010
United States
+1 212-931-4866
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
NYC Video Pros to Join New York Society of Association Executives to Discuss Virtual Events
YAI Partners with NYC Video Pros to Transition Annual Central Park Challenge to Virtual Event Live Broadcast
View All Stories From This Author