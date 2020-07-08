‘Cam Do’ Attitude Guides Appellate Courts' Virtual Sessions

(Top left to right): Administrative Judge Eileen T. Gallagher and Judge Patricia Ann Blackmon. (Middle left to right): Judge Kathleen A. Keough and attorney Adam Arceneux. (Bottom left to right): Attorneys Jacob Phillips and Ed Normand.

(Top left to right): Administrative Judge Eileen T. Gallagher and Judge Patricia Ann Blackmon. (Middle left to right): Judge Kathleen A. Keough and attorney Adam Arceneux. (Bottom left to right): Attorneys Jacob Phillips and Ed Normand.

Like many courts, the Eighth District Court of Appeals has incorporated remote technology in order to efficiently operate during the coronavirus.

Since May, the Eighth District has heard at least 55 cases during remote oral arguments via Zoom technology – a can-do approach with cams.

“We still provide the same services to the public and the legal community, albeit in a different manner,” said Judge Eileen T. Gallagher, of the Eighth District.

“The pandemic forced us to realize this. I am very proud of how the court’s staff and judges accepted the challenge to learn new technology and implement new remote processes to accomplish the court’s mission,” she said.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor’s issuance of $6 million from the Supreme Court budget to help Ohio courts work remotely during the pandemic included $22,373.60 for technology at the Eighth District.

“It was a daunting task to convert our in-person proceedings to remote technology in a short time frame,” said Erin O’Toole, a magistrate and the Eighth District’s court administrator. “However, the determined effort put forth by the entire court staff and all 12 judges has enabled the court to continue its mission of providing an impartial and accessible forum where appeals and original actions are timely and fairly decided under the law.”

It appears to be working, according to the feedback received from the parties and the public.

“Practitioners have expressed appreciation to the court for moving the cases forward and have complimented the court’s staff for their patience and professionalism in walking them through the process,” Judge Gallagher said.

“The judges, too, have been very pleased with the remote oral argument procedures and appreciative of the court’s staff, who have responded swiftly and graciously to the occasional ‘technical’ issue,” she said.