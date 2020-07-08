Introducing USA Made Philatron's New Copper Nose Wire for Home-Made and Professional COVID-19 Protective Face Masks
I never thought I’d be manufacturing nose wire," Phil Ramos Jr., CEO, said, "But we are concerned and want to do our part to keep people safe.”SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, US, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As you walk the manufacturing floor of Philatron Wire and cable there’s a humming sound as this California based major wire and cable manufacturer makes copper nose wire for face masks.
Most nose wire is made of steel wire and is only available off-shore. The great two things about Philatron's copper nose wire is that copper is more resistant than steel to COVID-19 and it is Made in America.
“I never thought I’d be manufacturing nose wire," Phil Ramos Jr., CEO, said, "But we are concerned and want to do our part to keep people safe."
Philatron Copper Nose Wire is Available Now!
And is offered in lengths of 4 3/4 inches in packages of 100 at Amazon or Santa Fe Supply and on long continuous lengths of 15,000 feet reels direct from Philatron.
Philatron USA Manufacturer
About Philatron Wire and Cable
A leader in technology, creativity and innovation, Philatron Wire and Cable is a major wire and cable provider in the USA, manufacturing a full range of wire and cable products. As an industry leader in manufacturing, design, development, technology, and marketing, with over 45 years of service, Philatron values core competencies offering copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, injection molding, coiling and assembly. Markets served: Aerospace, Auto/Heavy Duty Trucking, Electrical, Entertainment, Medical, Military, Mining, OEM, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Utility/Power. Certified ISO/IATF(Quality Program) & SDVOSB (Veteran Owned Business)
MADE IN AMERICA
Visit us at: https://www.philatron.com
