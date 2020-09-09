Philatron Launches New Brand Philaflex™ Cables for the Ultimate in Flexibility for Electrical Cables…
This new Philaflex™ material is lighter with more flexibility, but also provides higher voltage cables.”SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELS, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philaflex™, the Ultimate in Flexibility for Electrical Cables by Philatron. As one of the top manufacturing experts of extra flexible electrical cables, Philatron continues to be the industry and military leader in flexible cables.
As advancements in high tech equipment continues to grow there is a need for more flexible cables for applications of airport 400 hertz ground support, automation, building - construction installation, crane service, diesel locomotive, electrical vehicle charging, extension cords, military, mining, pendant/traveling, power supply cords, portable power, robotics, stage lighting, ship-to-shore power, switchboard, and tray cable.
For flexible cables used for today's high-tech equipment and cable installations - especially with installations of large size cable of THHN 4/0 AWG or larger - flexibility means everything! The new groundbreaking Philaflex™ material is engineered to provide a superior solution. This material allows the electric cable conductor's insulation and cable jacketing to be more flexible than any other standard flexible cable available today. Philaflex™ also solves cold weather conditions that cause cables to become ridged.
Phil Ramos, Jr., CEO and Owner of Philatron, stated, "This new Philaflex™ material is lighter with more flexibility, but also provides higher voltage cables.”
Most Philaflex cables are UL/CSA listed and RoHS compliant with a temperature rating of +105°C to -40°C.
Philatron provides you with USA made quality cables that you can trust.
About Philatron Wire and Cable
A leader in technology, creativity and innovation, Philatron Wire and Cable is a major wire and cable provider in the USA, manufacturing a full range of wire and cable products. As an industry leader in manufacturing, design, development, technology, and marketing, with over 40 years of service Philatron values core competencies offering copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, injection molding, coiling and assembly. Markets served: Aerospace, Auto/Heavy Duty Trucking, Electrical, Entertainment, Medical, Military, Mining, OEM, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Utility/Power. Certified ISO/IATF 16949 (Quality Program) & SDVOSB (Veteran Owned Business)
