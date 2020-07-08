BLUELIGHT DEPLOYS COVID-19 ENHANCED CONTACT TRACING SOLUTIONS TO HELP STOP CORONA VIRUS
BlueLight leverages decades of investigative expertise to provide stable ECT solutions that can cut trace time per patient by up to 400%
“Blue Light is constantly focused on helping our communities in their time of need and this platform can greatly enhance the notification process”,”FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light, LLC. announced today that it has developed an analytical platform designed to compress the notification timeline for individuals and locations possibly affected by recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.
— Bruce Parkman
The system provides public health departments, healthcare facilities, municipalities, law enforcement, federal agencies and employers the ability to contact individuals who have tested positive, input voluntarily supplied information about recent travel and personal contacts and rapidly acquire personal contact information that allows a contact tracer to more rapidly notify those whose lives or businesses could be impacted. Due to the method of deployment, respect for privacy and approved customer uses, the system is compliant with the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other privacy requirements regarding the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII).
“Blue Light is constantly focused on helping our communities in their time of need and this platform can greatly enhance the notification process”, said Blue Light CEO, Bruce Parkman. “By facilitating the rapid access to data that the client already owns, we allow them to more rapidly notify affected people and locations, impacting the spread of COVID-19 within the guidelines of HIPAA and respecting the privacy of personal information”.
The Blue Light COVID-19 ECT platform leverages Blue Light’s Blue Fusion Federated Search capability, allowing entities to simultaneously search multiple databases, like the integrated Whooster data repository, with one click greatly diminishing the time necessary to gather contact data. The system also integrates IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook, the leading link analytics tool used by security organizations around the world, providing users the ability to conduct deep dive analytics on data to identify trends and patters that lead to improved COVID-19 responsiveness.
About Blue Light
Blue Light specializes in bundled analytics and security solutions for Law Enforcement and other industries to address violent crimes, fraud, physical security and risk management. The company’s Blue Fusion Federated Search connector for IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook turns i2 into a single-pane, 360-degree security and intelligence solution—combining the best predictive analytics with the unlimited access to any accessible data source or technology. Blue Light is the intelligence resource of choice for schools, churches, workplaces, stadiums, utilities, casinos and municipalities that want to create safer environments, as well as law enforcement and government agencies seeking to protect and serve citizens.
Blue Light . . . Connecting a world of possibilities to i2. www.bluelightllc.com
About Whooster
Whooster is a global data technology and software development company. Whooster integrates public and private data sources into information solutions for Law Enforcement, Intelligence Agencies, Government and private sector clients - (Insurance - Financial Institutions - Legal - Risk Management & Compliance - Healthcare - Recovery). www.whooster.com
Jamie Allen
BluelIght LLC
+1 984-365-6653
email us here