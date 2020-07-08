Applications for hunter management area permission slips open July 13

Thank a landowner for access

Cheyenne - If you’re one of the many hunters forming plans to head to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department Hunter Management Area (HMA) this fall, it's time to apply for permission slips. Applications for HMAs open July 13. As many hunters know, a successful hunting season begins long before heading afield. Securing permission for access is one of the most important planning steps.

HMAs are typically private ranches where the Game and Fish manages hunting access. These properties may include portions of various ranches as well as intermixed leased BLM and state lands within the boundary. They are part of the Access Yes program, a program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to provide hunters and anglers free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land. Access Yes also includes walk-in fishing and walk-in hunting.

The program began more than 20 years ago and is supported by donations. There are Access Yes areas in each Wyoming county, and 228 landowners have been part of the program since the beginning.

“We are fortunate for the incredible partnerships we have maintained for more than two decades with Wyoming landowners through the Access Yes program,” said Scott Edberg, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife. “Game and Fish sends our most sincere thanks to the generous landowners who welcome those to hunt on their land and donors who make it possible.”

To gain access to a hunter management area, all hunters must obtain a printed permission slip for each HMA. Hunters will need to know the name of the HMA, have a 2020 hunting license for the hunt area in which the HMA is located and vehicle information including make, model, year, color, license plate and state. Applications are submitted online.

“Each HMA has different rules, so hunters need to take time and carefully review the individual HMA Ranch Rules for information on the species that can be hunted, hunt areas within the HMA, number of permission slips available, when and how permission slips are allocated, as well as any other conditions of access,” said Andrew Countryman, Green River Access Yes coordinator.

There are currently 59 hunter management areas throughout Wyoming supported by donations. Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations on our website or when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.

