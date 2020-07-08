NEVIS THROUGH THE LENS OF AN ARTIST
The Caribbean island of Nevis celebrates local artist Vaughn AnslynLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaughn Anslyn is Nevis’ most celebrated artist. Born in 1970, he is self-taught and unlike many artists, does not restrict himself to one type of art, covering realism, contemporary and abstract art. He lives in a house above Charlestown, which “changes colour depending on his moods”. Doubling up as his art gallery there is a huge mural of a waterfall on one wall and a tiger on the other. “My entire house is an art installation” Anslyn says “it’s continually changing”.
His art is everywhere on Nevis, even on the wall of the local bakery where there is a “Wall of Fame” – a series of pencil drawings of local Nevisians he has known from a young age. “I don’t do celebrities” Anslyn says. I draw the characters of Nevis. From the Premier to characterful locals”
The nature, scenery, animals as well as the people of Nevis, heavily influence Anslyn. Much of his work covers seascapes and landscapes and turtles, monkeys, crab’s, egrets, hummingbirds and other species indigenous to Nevis feature heavily.
Those who have arrived on Nevis by boat from St. Kitts may have seen his turtle, fisherman and “Welcome to Nevis” murals on Charlestown pier. Those flying to the island may have spotted his papaya or coconut at the Vance Amory Airport in Nevis. There are two local Nevisian women on Samuel Hunkins drive, a portrait of Simeon Daniel in Barnes Ghaut, fishing boats in Jessop’s Village and a pelican on Charlestown High St.
Perhaps the most popular is his most recent mural hidden under a bridge near the entrance to Chrishi Beach. He explains to me that this work showcased the feeling of being caught between a rock and a hard place. “After posting this on social media, it was adopted by many and shared as part of the recent Black Lives Matter movement – the idea and image clearly resonating with many.
Anslyn had many projects lined up for 2020 including exhibiting at Dubai Expo, a stand-alone exhibition in London and a mural commissioned by a village in Kenya – all of which have been postponed due to Covid -19. He is now focusing on current projects in the Federation which include a colourful mural for a local school library, a mural for a wellness centre on St. Kitts and a new tourism product which will serve to showcase the island to visiting art lovers.
