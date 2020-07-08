Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland City - S Main St

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

S Main St in Rutland City is closed in the area of Royce St to Hopkins St for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorists should expect delays in the area.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

 

 

 

