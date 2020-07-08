Concora Continues Momentum with Record Growth in Second Quarter
Company Delivers Branded Digital Marketplace Solutions for Commercial Building Product ManufacturersALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the only Digital Experience Platform (DxP) designed specifically for the commercial building product manufacturing industry, today announced record growth in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, which ended on June 30th.
“We are humbled by the accelerated adoption of the Concora platform in the most recent financial quarter. While the COVID-19 crisis made for a challenging Q2, the need for building product manufacturers to invest in digital marketing solutions and tools has increased. The Concora DxP simplifies product selection for the architect, engineering, and contractor communities that help grow commercial sales,” said Kip Rapp, Chief Executive Officer of Concora. “Use cases have grown as manufacturers are no longer able to rely upon face to face efforts like lunch and learns, trade shows, seminars, and similar events. Enhancing digital marketing and providing an intuitive user experience is the key to growing specifications and sales of commercial building products. I am proud of the Concora team, who dedicated themselves to supporting customers and our business communities during this crisis.”
A SaaS solution, Concora’s DxP makes it easy for a manufacturer to offer its Architecture, Engineering, and Contracting (AEC) customers an intuitive method to search, select, and specify building materials digitally in design. This results in more sales because specified building products are commonly used in commercial construction projects.
In Q2, Concora was able to expand on its enterprise-class building product manufacturing customer base, while also providing SMBs the opportunity to accelerate their digital transformation by creating a new growth runway in a very short period of time.
“Being able to implement the Concora platform as an extension to a building product manufacturer’s website with limited disruption has created a groundswell of opportunities for Concora to build on,” said Phil Gerolstein, Vice President of Sales.
About Concora
Concora builds solutions to help building product manufacturers navigate the complexities of getting their materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers.
To learn how building product manufacturers can make it easy for architects, engineers, and contractors to specify and buy commercial building materials, visit https://concora.com.
Bill Sengstacken
Concora
+1 877-436-9031
email us here