Northbound Route 28 Lane Restrictions Tonight in Harmar Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on northbound Route 28 in Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday night, July 8 weather permitting.

Crews will conduct concrete deck placement on the Hite Road Bridge (Route 1014) over Route 28. Two lanes of northbound Route 28 will close to traffic from 7 p.m. Wednesday night through 10 a.m. Thursday morning. One lane of northbound Route 28 and the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) off-ramp will remain open to traffic. No restrictions will occur on southbound Route 28.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

